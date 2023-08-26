Jacksonville shooting: 3 people killed in racially-motivated mass shooting in Florida, sheriff says

Three people were killed in a shooting Saturday at a Dollar General in Jacksonville, Florida, officials confirmed. The suspected gunman was also dead, believed to have taken his own life.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed the shooting and the deaths in a press conference. Sheriff T.K. Waters said the shooting was racially motivated, the AP reported.

"Plainly put, this shooting was racially motivated and he hated Black people," Sheriff T.K. Waters said at a news conference.

Florida State Senator Tracie Davis described Saturday as a "tragic day in Jacksonville" in a tweet. "I’m offering prayers to the families of the victims and am on my way to meet with the sheriff for answers. This type of violence is unacceptable in our communities."

Edwards Water University issued a campus safety alert via its Twitter account confirming there was a "fatal off-campus shooting" on Kings Road, near the University's campus.

The University said all campus facilities have been secured and that students were being kept inside their residence halls "until the scene is clear."

