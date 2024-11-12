Jack & Harry's Chicken and Andouille Recipe

Ingredients:

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1 large onion, diced

1 green bell pepper, diced

1 celery stalks, diced

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 pound andouille sausage, sliced

1 pound chicken thighs, boneless and skinless, cut into chunks

6 cups chicken broth

2 cups okra, sliced (fresh or frozen)

3 teaspoons Cajun seasoning

2 teaspoons dried thyme

4 bay leaves

Salt and pepper to taste

4 green onions, chopped (for garnish)

Fresh parsley, chopped (for garnish)

To Serve:

Cooked white rice

Hot sauce (optional)

Directions:

1. Make the Roux:

- In a large pot or Dutch oven, heat the vegetable oil over medium heat. Gradually whisk in the flour to make a roux. Stir constantly for about 35-45 minutes until the roux turns a dark brown color (like chocolate).

2. Add the Vegetables:

- Once the roux is ready, add the diced onions cook for 30 minutes, then add bell peppers, celery, and garlic. Cook for about 30 minutes until the vegetables are tender.

3. Add the Browned Sausage and Chicken:

-While veggies are cooking , in a separate pan brown the andouille sausage and set aside. In same pan cook chicken pieces. Cook until the chicken is browned, chicken will continue to cook in the gumbo.

- Add to the gumbo.

4. Add the Broth and Seasonings:

- Pour in the chicken broth, then add the okra, Cajun seasoning, thyme, bay leaves, salt, and pepper. Bring the mixture to a boil.

5. Simmer:

- Reduce the heat to low and let the gumbo simmer for at least 1 hour, stirring occasionally. This will allow the flavors to meld together.

6. Serve:

- Remove the bay leaves and adjust the seasoning if needed. Serve the gumbo over a scoop of cooked white rice and garnish with chopped green onions and parsley. Add hot sauce if desired.

