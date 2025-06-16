Irving police search for missing 72-year-old Uber driver with medical condition

article

The Brief Irving police are searching for 72-year-old Clemente Garcia, who has a medical condition and was last seen Saturday evening. He is believed to be driving a black 2020 Jeep Renegade (Texas license plate: PMD 2243) and was last documented in Irving on Saturday night. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Irving Police Department at (972) 273-1010 or call 911.



The Irving Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a 72-year-old man who has a medical condition and was last seen Saturday evening.

Clemente Garcia, 72, was last seen at approximately 5:30 p.m. Saturday as he left his home in the 4300 block of W. Northgate Drive, police said.

Description and Last Known Location

What we know:

Garcia is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing about 280 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a Hawaiian-style blue shirt with a white undershirt, navy shorts, black knee-high socks and black shoes.

He is believed to be driving a black, four-door 2020 Jeep Renegade with Texas license plate number PMD 2243.

Authorities said Garcia drives for Uber, and his last documented run was at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Dallas. His vehicle, however, was scanned in Irving at 8 p.m. the same evening.

Information Sought

Police noted that Garcia suffers from medical conditions that require medication. While his case does not meet the criteria for a statewide Silver Alert, the Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a regional bulletin.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding Garcia's whereabouts is urged to immediately contact the Irving Police Department at (972) 273-1010 or call 911.

What is a Silver Alert?

The Silver alert was created to notify the public of missing elderly adults with documented mental conditions. Specifically, for those who suffer from various mental conditions like Alzheimer’s disease and/or other forms of dementia.

The below represents Silver Alert criteria for the state's network:

Is the missing person 65 years of age or older or been diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease?

Does the senior citizen have a diagnosed impaired mental condition, and does the senior citizen's disappearance pose a credible threat to the senior citizen's health and safety? (Law enforcement shall require the family or legal guardian of the missing senior citizen to provide documentation from a medical or mental health professional of the senior citizen's condition).

Is it confirmed that an investigation has taken place verifying that the senior citizen's disappearance is due to his/her impaired mental condition, and alternative reasons for the senior citizen's disappearance have been ruled out?

Is the Silver Alert request within 72 hours of the senior citizen's disappearance?

Is there sufficient information available to disseminate to the public that could assist in locating the senior citizen? (Highway signs will be activated only if accurate vehicle information is available AND it is confirmed that the senior citizen was driving the vehicle at the time of the disappearance).

Note: A physician's letterhead, indicating the impaired mental condition, date of diagnosis, patient's name, with physician's signature is recommended to satisfy the documentation requirement.