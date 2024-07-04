Expand / Collapse search

WATCH: Incredible patriotic drone show at Irving Sparks and Stripes

Published  July 4, 2024 7:13am CDT
Irving
WATCH: Irving Sparks and Stripes Drone Show

Sky Elements Drone Shows used more than 500 drones to create an amazing patriotic display in the sky in Arlington on Wednesday night.

IRVING, Texas - People in Irving got a chance to see an incredible firework and drone show on Wednesday night.

The "Sparks and Stripes" celebration included more than 500 drones from Sky Elements Drone Shows in addition to your classic fireworks.

The drones came together to create an American flag, a bald eagle and the State of Texas.

The celebration in Irving continues on Thursday with a parade.

The parade starts at 9 this morning at City Hall and continues through the Heritage District.

There will be live music, carnival games and a pie eating contest.