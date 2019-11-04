Irving-based company recalls 1,900 pounds of tamales

article

An Irving-based company has issued a tamale recall because the products are mislabeled.

Padrino Foods recalled 1,900 pounds of products labeled as ‘beef and sirloin tamales’ because the packages actually contain pork.

The 60-ounce packages have a sell-by date 12-27-19. The items were sold at retail locations across Kansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas. The problem was discovered by a customer.

There have been no reports of anyone getting sick.

Click here for more info on the recall.