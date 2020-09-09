In-person classes start for some students in Plano ISD

Some – but not all – of Plano Independent School District’s 55,000 students will return to the classroom Wednesday.

Plano ISD students have not seen the inside of a classroom since March.

The current school year started on Aug. 12 but because of the pandemic, all instruction has taken place online.

Beginning Wednesday, parents have the option to either keep their kids home for virtual learning a while longer or send them back into the classroom.

For elementary through middle school students who are returning to in-person learning, they and their teachers will be on campus five days a week.

Students will wear either masks or face shields when they are inside the building. When they are outdoors, they can remove their masks if they are at least six feet apart.

“Our teachers have put in mask breaks. They’ll go outside during certain periods, stand six feet apart and have a mask break. We also have cleaning breaks. We’ve put in to the master schedule to ensure that it’s ready for learning and we’re killing the germs,” said Nidia Cedillo, the principal at Weatherford Elementary.

For high school students in Plano, those returning to the classroom will be on campus two days a week with three days of asynchronous learning at home.

Their classmates choosing to stay home for virtual learning will have the same schedule of two days of live online instruction and three days of independent classwork.

It’s a way for the district to limit class sizes and limit the number of kids on the high school campuses at any given time.

As far as high school athletics go, fall sports teams started holding practices in accordance with UIL safety guidelines this past Monday in preparation for games that will start in mid to late September.