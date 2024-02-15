New Texas law targeting illegal immigration goes before judge

The Biden administration and Texas will face off in federal court Thursday morning over a controversial state immigration law.

The ACLU and the Department of Justice are suing Texas in an effort to stop Senate Bill 4 from becoming a law.

CIUDAD JUAREZ, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 01: Seen from an aerial view, a Texas National Guard soldier blocks immigrants from passing through razor wire into El Paso, Texas on February 01, 2024 from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

On Wednesday, immigration rights advocates dressed as Mexican wrestlers protested the law outside the governor’s mansion.

SB4 passed last November during a special session.

It would allow law enforcement officers to arrest and remove anyone suspected of being in the country illegally.

Once in custody, immigrants would either be sent to Mexico or prosecuted for a misdemeanor charge.

Opponents say the new measure could lead to racial profiling and civil rights violations. They say it is the federal government’s responsibility to enforce immigration laws.

Republican supporters say that’s the problem and they believe the federal government is not doing its job to secure the border. They say SB4 would likely only be enforced near the U.S.-Mexico border.

If a court rules in Texas’ favor, the law will go into effect March 5. If not, the bill would be stalled until the court makes a final decision.

A federal judge in Austin is set to hear arguments starting at 9 a.m.