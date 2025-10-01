ICE victim fatally shot while shielding others, family says

The Brief Family and lawyers for Miguel Ángel García-Hernández shared that he was fatally shot while shielding another detainee. García-Hernández, a 32-year-old father, died six days after the targeted attack at the Dallas ICE facility. A vigil is planned for him and the other victims this Friday at 7 p.m. at Dallas City Hall.



One of the victims in the Dallas ICE detention center shooting was fatally shot while trying to shield another detainee from the gunfire, his family said.

Miguel Ángel García-Hernández

What's new:

Miguel Ángel García-Hernández’s family members and lawyers met with the media on Wednesday to share more about his final moments. They believe he sacrificed his life to save others.

Based on what a witness told the lawyer, the 32-year-old father was fatally shot while trying to shield another detainee from the gunfire.

"That young man has told us moments before that shooting occurred, Miguel Ángel was talking about his wife, Stephany, about their pregnancy and about their four children. When the gunshots started, Miguel threw himself on top of the young man and said, ‘I may not make it. Get under me so I can protect you.’ This young man owes his life and credits his life to Miguel Ángel’s actions," said Rico Martinez, an attorney with Texas Mexico Law.

García-Hernández’s wife said she talked to that young detainee by phone. His words gave her some comfort knowing he was fatally shot while trying to help others.

She is expecting their fifth child any day now.

What's next:

A vigil is being planned for García-Hernández and the other victims. It is set for Friday at 7 p.m. at Dallas City Hall.

Attendees are asked to bring battery-operated candles.

Dallas ICE Facility Attack

The backstory:

The FBI is investigating the shooting at the Dallas ICE facility last Wednesday morning as an act of targeted violence.

Officials said a sniper on the roof of a nearby building fired indiscriminately at the detention center, hitting three detainees who were arriving in a transport van. One of those detainees was killed, and two others were critically injured.

Norlan Guzmán-Fuentes, a 37-year-old from Venezuela, died shortly after the shooting. Miguel Ángel García-Hernández, a 32-year-old from Mexico, died six days later. Jose Andres Bordones-Molina, who is also from Mexico, remains hospitalized.

No law enforcement officers were hurt.

The FBI identified the shooter as Joshua Jahn, 29, who had ties to North Texas and Oklahoma. Investigators said he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound as agents approached him.

Bullets reportedly found at the scene had an anti-ICE message and FBI officials said they found handwritten notes in Jahn's home indicating he wanted to terrorize ICE employees.