ICE holds major hiring event in Arlington to staff expansion

article

The Brief Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is hosting a hiring event for officers and attorneys in Arlington, Texas. The two-day event will be held on August 26-27 at the Arlington Esports Stadium. The hiring fair is part of a larger recruiting effort following the recent removal of age limits for new applicants.



Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is holding a hiring event in Arlington, Texas. ICE seeks officers and attorneys to support their public safety mission.

What we know:

In an effort to continue removing criminal illegal aliens from the United States, ICE is focusing on the recruiting effort for ICE officers and general attorneys with a hiring event on Tuesday, August 26 and Wednesday, August 27, from 8:00 a.m. to 4p.m. at the Arlington Esports Stadium on 1200 Ballpark Way.

The hiring fair is part of ICE's overall expansion.

Big picture view:

U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem recently announced ICE waived age limits for new applicants, so even more individuals qualify to join ICE in its mission to arrest illegal immigrants of all criminal backgrounds.

All ICE law enforcement recruits are required to go through medical and drug screenings and complete a physical fitness assessment.

What they're saying:

"The amount of interest in working for ICE is unprecedented. We’ve never seen numbers like this before," said acting ICE Director Todd M. Lyons.

"We’re looking to hire thousands of patriotic Americans who care about justice, accountability and the rule of law, and we know Arlington is a great place to start."