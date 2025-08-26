ICE hiring event in Arlington: Seeking officers, attorneys

The Brief U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is holding a two-day hiring event in Arlington, Texas. The agency is looking to fill thousands of positions, including ICE officers and general attorneys. The hiring fair follows a recent waiver of age limits for applicants, a move announced by the Department of Homeland Security.



U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is holding a major hiring event in Arlington this week as part of a nationwide effort to expand its workforce.

ICE Hiring Event in Arlington, TX

The two-day event, which runs Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Esports Stadium, focuses on recruiting ICE officers and general attorneys.

The Esports Stadium is located at 1200 Ballpark Way in Arlington.

What they're saying:

"The amount of interest in working for ICE is unprecedented. We’ve never seen numbers like this before," said acting ICE Director Todd M. Lyons. "We’re looking to hire thousands of patriotic Americans who care about justice, accountability and the rule of law, and we know Arlington is a great place to start."

Dig deeper:

The hiring fair comes after Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced a waiver of age limits for new applicants, a move aimed at broadening the pool of candidates. All recruits are required to complete medical and drug screenings and a physical fitness assessment.

Background on Career Expo:

ICE is looking for professional and highly motivated individuals interested in giving back to the country – as well as their local community – by serving in a career in law enforcement or legal services. Qualified candidates may receive job offers on the spot.

During the event, candidates will have the opportunity to connect with hiring managers, learn more about ICE's critical mission, and take the next step toward beginning a career in federal service.

As a new ICE employee, you may be entitled to the following incentives:

Up to $50,000 recruitment incentive

Up to $60,000 tuition assistance to repay federally backed student loans

Up to 25% administratively uncontrollable overtime for deportation officers

Opportunity for early retirement and other pay / benefits unique to federal law enforcement

Important Note: A five-year service agreement is required to receive certain recruitment incentives. All candidates selected for ICE positions should be prepared to submit to drug testing and a background check.