I-45 Crash: Truck driver trapped for more than 3 hours after rollover

The Brief An 18-wheeler rolled over on I-45 near Palmer late Thursday night, trapping the driver inside the wreckage. First responders, including firefighters and paramedics, worked for three hours to cut the driver free from the overturned vehicle. The driver was successfully extracted and airlifted to a local hospital, where he is expected to recover.



A truck driver was rescued early Friday after being trapped in the wreckage of his overturned cab for three hours following a on Interstate 45, according to local police.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Terry Van Sickle

What we know:

Firefighters responded to the single-vehicle rollover crash on northbound I-45 at Parker Hill Road around 11:45 p.m. Thursday.

Upon arrival, officers found an 18-wheeler in the center median. Two men were inside the cab when it rolled over. One passenger managed to escape with minor injuries. The driver, however, was pinned inside the vehicle.

Firefighters, with help from paramedics and a requested helicopter flight crew, used specialized equipment to cut through the truck's heavy metal frame during a rescue operation. After three hours, the driver was successfully extracted and immediately transported by helicopter to a local hospital.

First responders believe the man will fully recover from his injuries.

The truck was loaded with fly ash, a material commonly used to strengthen cement. Palmer police are investigating the cause of the rollover.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the identities of either man or specified the extent of the driver’s injuries.