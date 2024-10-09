Hurst 10-year-old dies following medical emergency at school

article

A 10-year-old died after suffering a medical emergency at school in the Hurst-Euless-Bedford Independent School District.

MedStar officials confirmed paramedics were called to Donna Park Elementary School in Hurst on Tuesday morning.

They provided CPR to a student in the gym before taking that student to the hospital.

The school’s principal later sent a letter to parents with the sad update that the fifth grader had passed away unexpectedly.

The student’s name was not released because of privacy concerns.

HEB ISD is expected to send additional counselors to the school to help the student’s friends, classmates, and teachers cope with their grief.