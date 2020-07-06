Hunt County sues COVID-19 patient for repeatedly leaving home

article

Hunt County northeast of Dallas is suing a COVID-19 patient for breaking quarantine.

The county is seeking a court order that will requiring the person to be confined to home until he or she tests negative.

Apparently the person was warned several times not to go out but “repeatedly and intentionally violated the quarantine rules.”

“It has become clear that some people who have contracted COVID-19 are intentionally ignoring quarantine requirements and returning to work or participating in activities outside their home – even when they are fully aware that they can spread the virus,” Judge Bobby Stovall said in a release.

The county called the behavior dangerous and warned others not to do the same.

A hearing on the matter was set for Monday morning. It was closed to the public due to medical privacy rules.

Advertisement

Hunt County also announced it is increasing funding for a program that helps COVID-19 patients so they don’t feel pressured to leave home until they’ve recovered from the virus.