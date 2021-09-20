2 HPD officers wounded in shooting in northeast Harris County

Two Houston Police Department officers were shot while executing an arrest warrant in northeast Harris County on Monday morning, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

They were both taken to Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center in unknown condition.

The shooting occurred in the 5300 block of Aeropark Drive.

Sheriff Gonzalez says a possible suspect died at the scene.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is handling the scene investigation. HPD and ATF Houston are also at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.