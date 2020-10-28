How Texans can track their mail-in ballots

article

Voting advocacy group VoteAmerica has created a website to help Texas voters track their mail-in ballot.

The website, txballot.org, allows Texans to plug in their voter registration number or their name and county to get the latest information on how far along their ballot is in the process.

It can be used by all Texans to make sure their ballot was received.

There is a note on the website that reads: "If your mail-in or early voting ballot has been received by your local elections office, it will show up on this list within a few days."

For mail-in ballots to be counted in Texas, it must be postmarked by Election Day and the county elections office must receive it no later than 5 p.m. the following day.

Voters can drop off their mail ballot in person, and can also cancel their mail ballot by taking it to a polling place and vote in person.

