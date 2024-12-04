How to check Spotify Wrapped 2024

article

When does Spotify Wrapped drop?

Spotify Wrapped 2024 has officially launched.

The annual feature provides a personalized recap of your most-listened-to songs, artists, genres, and podcasts. It also reveals how much music you listened to and your ranking among fans of your top artist.

A highlight of Spotify Wrapped is the custom playlist of your top 100 songs from the year.

Where is my Spotify Wrapped 2024?

To access your Wrapped, open the Spotify app and look for the "Wrapped" icon, which appears as a button on a banner in the app.

You can also visit spotify.com/wrapped.

If you’re logged into your account, the website will take you directly to your 2024 listening slideshow.

If you don’t have the app, you’ll be prompted to log in to view your Wrapped. Alternatively, you may be able to find it by searching "Wrapped" within the app.