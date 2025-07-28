Houston "jugging" gang member receives major sentence for Dallas crime

article

A Houston, Texas man was sentenced to a total of 10 years in federal prison following his guilty plea in the "jugging" robbery of an ATM technician in July 2024.

Sentenced to 120 months in federal prison

What we know:

Houston resident Johnny Juwan Clark, 33, and three others were charged in a superseding indictment in December 2024, with conspiracy to commit interference with commerce by robbery that occurred on July 3, 2024.

Clark pleaded guilty in April 2025 to the felony charge of interference with commerce by robbery. At the time Clark committed this robbery, he was on supervised release after serving a federal prison term for a prior robbery conviction.

U.S. Chief District Judge David Godbey sentenced Clark to 96 months for the current robbery conviction and a consecutive sentence of 24 months’ imprisonment as a revocation sentence in Clark’s prior robbery case, totaling 120 months in federal prison.

Dallas robberies

Dig deeper:

During his guilty plea hearing in April, Clark stipulated that during the early morning hours of July 3, 2024, he traveled from Houston to the Dallas metroplex in a rental car with the intent to commit robbery.

Clark admitted that after arriving in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, he followed an ATM technician to multiple stops as the technician repaired ATMs in Irving, Grand Prairie, Arlington, and ultimately, Midlothian, Texas.

Clark admitted that, at approximately 5:35 p.m. on July 3, 2024, he approached an ATM technician servicing an ATM at a Chase Bank located in Midlothian.

Clark was wearing a hoodie and face covering to disguise his appearance as he approached the technician from behind and forced him to the ground.

He kept his fist to the back of the victim’s head as cannisters containing United States currency were removed from the ATM by codefendants Corey Holloway and Roosevelt Valentine.

Approximately $248,000 in United States currency was taken during the robbery.

During his court proceeding, Clark admitted that he was the individual forcing the technician to the ground.

Court documents reflect that, after the robbery, Clark and two of his codefendants fled from Chase Bank in the rental car and met codefendant Tierra Brandyberg at an apartment complex near the bank.

The stolen money was loaded into a Range Rover and driven back to Houston.

Houston criminal organization

Local perspective:

After arriving in Houston, Clark and Brandyberg used some of the stolen money to purchase an S-Class Mercedes-Benz and jewelry.

Corey Dashun Holloway, Tierra Toneisha Brandyberg and Roosevelt Ford Valentine, all of Houston, Texas, were also charged in the December 2024 superseding indictment.

Clark, Brandyberg, Holloway, and Valentine have been linked to a Houston-based criminal organization called the "Hiram Clarke Money Team."

Hiram Clarke Money Team members are known to routinely travel to areas outside of Houston and engage in "jugging" style robberies and other forms of theft.

The codefendant, Tierra Toneisha Brandyberg, entered a guilty plea on July 8, 2025, and is awaiting sentencing.

Cory Holloway has filed documents advising the court of his intention to plead guilty and is set for re-arraignment in August 2025.

The codefendant, Roosevelt Valentine, is set for jury trial in September 2025.

The FBI (Dallas Division) investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Rick Calvert is prosecuting the case.

What is "jugging"?

Big picture view:

A "jugging" robbery is a type of theft where thieves follow a victim as they service or withdraw cash from ATMs or banks and then rob them.