Houston church supporting BLM movement vandalized

George Floyd's death fueled the Black Lives Matter movement around the world and on Wednesday, he would have turned 47-years-old.



Close friends and family say his death is still fresh in their minds and that they truly have had no time to grieve. But they acknowledge his death fueled the BLM movement.



Travis Cain considers himself Floyd’s older brother, he tells FOX 26 they grew up with each other. He says he’s trying to keep George’s name alive by continuing to speak about his dear friend.



But the movement has also been viewed as controversial.

A local church off of Fannin Street tells FOX 26 they have been repeatedly hit by vandals stealing their BLM flags and banners.



The First Unitarian Universalist Church of Houston stands in solidarity with the LGBTQ and BLM movements and Reverend Colin Bossen says the division is evident.



Within the past several months, they have had a BLM banner vandalized and a flag stolen.

Bossen says the flag is about 10 feet off the ground and it would have taken some real effort to steal it.



“Right now is a time for dialogue, not conflict,” said Bossen. “To me, it speaks to how polarized our country is right now and how some people are really taking great offense to something that is about basic human rights.”



For Floyd’s family, they say George was a sacrificial lamb for the factions in our society about race.



“He was a sacrificial lamb. He did change the world. We are still fighting to get justice for him,” said Cain.



The church tells us that they will be replacing the BLM flag.