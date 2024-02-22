An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen in Houston.

According to the alert, Cecilia Alvarado was last seen around 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 16900 block of Sunshine Street.

Cecilia Alvarado (Photo: Texas Center for the Missing)

Texas Center for the Missing says law enforcement believes Alvarado is with an unknown adult man and is in danger.

Alvarado was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black pants. She is described as a white female, 5’5" tall and 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office at (713)755-7427.