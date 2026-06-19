House fires caused by lightning strike multiple North Texas cities during morning storms

The Brief Severe Friday morning storms are the suspected cause of several house fires across Frisco, Plano, Allen, and Dallas. An Allen firefighter sustained non-life-threatening injuries after falling through a ceiling while fighting an attic fire. No other injuries have been reported. Neighbors captured video of several of the suspected lightning fires.



Lightning is likely to blame for several house fires in North Texas on Friday morning.

Fires were reported in Frisco, Plano, Allen, and Dallas as storms were moving through the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex around 9 a.m.

Frisco

The Frisco Fire Department confirmed it responded to a 1-alarm fire at a single-family home on Possum Kingdom Drive. The house was severely damaged, but no one was injured.

Viewer Gabrielle Laredo said he saw a strike of lightning hit the home near Panther Creek Parkway and the Dallas North Tollway. He shared video of flames later tearing through the home’s roof.







Plano

Plano Fire-Rescue is investigating lightning as the possible cause of at least five fires in the city on Friday morning.

One of those fires was on Gull Lake Drive. The house was unoccupied, and no one was injured, but the flames damaged the home’s attic and roof.

Allen

In Allen, a firefighter was injured while fighting a fire in the attic of a two-story home on Morrow Lane.

He reportedly fell through the ceiling while fighting the flames and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and an evaluation.

Everyone else made it out of the house safely.

While the fire marshal is still working to determine the cause of the fire, it is presumed to have been caused by lightning.

Dallas

And in North Dallas, a large fire was reported in the attic of a three-story home on Ash Bluff Lane.

Dallas Fire-Rescue issued four alarms, which meant more than 70 firefighters were called in to battle the blaze.

It's not yet clear if anyone was home at the time, but no injuries have been reported.