Horrifically matted dog get a new look and a new home

A dog that was so matted he could barely walk has a second chance at life thanks to some FOX 4 friends.

Good Day’s Lauren Przybyl shared Noah’s story on TV and on social media.

He was found on Botham Jean Boulevard so matted he could barely walk or see.

Dallas Animal Services picked him up and gave him a much-needed haircut.

Friends United in Rescue then took him in to care for him further.

Tito

Donations from many of FOX 4’s viewers helped the rescue organization pay for dental surgery and surgery on a torn tendon.

Now named Tito, he’s been adopted by a viewer who saw the story on social media.

Tito and family

The family from Murphy hopes to give Tito a loving home with several fur siblings.

In fact, they also adopted one of Good Day’s Pets of the Day 14 years ago.