Horrifically matted dog get a new look and a new home

By
Published  November 12, 2024 12:16pm CST
Pets and Animals
FOX 4

One of the most matted dogs Dallas Animal Services has ever picked up is now enjoying life in Murphy. The pup originally named Noah now has a new look and a loving home. You might not even recognize him after his transformation.

The Brief

    • This 7-year-old chihuahua was found in September on Botham Jean Boulevard in Dallas.
    • His fur was so matted he could barely walk or see.  
    • He's now looks completely different and has a loving home with FOX 4 viewers in Murphy.

DALLAS - A dog that was so matted he could barely walk has a second chance at life thanks to some FOX 4 friends.

Good Day’s Lauren Przybyl shared Noah’s story on TV and on social media.

He was found on Botham Jean Boulevard so matted he could barely walk or see.

Dallas Animal Services picked him up and gave him a much-needed haircut.

Friends United in Rescue then took him in to care for him further.

Tito

Donations from many of FOX 4’s viewers helped the rescue organization pay for dental surgery and surgery on a torn tendon.

Now named Tito, he’s been adopted by a viewer who saw the story on social media.

Tito and family

The family from Murphy hopes to give Tito a loving home with several fur siblings. 

In fact, they also adopted one of Good Day’s Pets of the Day 14 years ago.

