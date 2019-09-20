Hollywood stars will descend on a purple carpet at the 71st Emmy Awards

Many of Hollywood’s biggest names will be descending upon the 71st Emmy Awards Sunday — but this year, the red carpet will be a deep shade of purple.

Kelly Osbourne hosted the pre-party ahead of the 71st Emmy Awards, where there will be a purple carpet this year instead of red.

Rita Garcia from Good Day LA gave a behind-the-scenes look from the purple carpet Friday morning as the final touches were being put in place at Los Angeles’s Microsoft Theater.

The reason for the purple carpet, Garcia explained, is to invoke the feeling of royalty.“What do you think of when you think of that color?” mused Garcia, “It’s royalty! They’re honoring this year’s Hollywood and also television royalty.”

The 71st Emmy Awards will air Sunday, Sept. 22, on FOX.