: If toys are still in good working order, it’s best to donate them so they can continue to be enjoyed by more children. However, if they’re broken or damaged beyond reuse, the next best thing is recycling - but not in your curbside bin. Check with the toy manufacturer to see if they offer a recycling program for their products. If that’s not an option, you can remove the batteries to dispose of them properly – the rest of the toy can be disposed of in your regular trash bin. For the batteries, check with a local electronics recycler to see if they accept them, or use Republic Services mail back program