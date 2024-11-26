Fort Worth hit-and-run driver turns herself in after killing 13-year-old

The Brief The driver accused of hitting and killing 13-year-old Apollo Rogers turned herself in to Fort Worth police almost two weeks after the incident. Rogers was walking home from school with his sister when 33-year-old Precious Crosby ran a red light and hit him, then left the scene without stopping. Police found Crosby's Jeep Cherokee with damage to the front in a nearby Fort Worth parking lot. A warrant was placed for her arrest.



The driver accused of hitting and killing 13-year-old Apollo Rogers in a hit-and-run turned herself in to Fort Worth police Monday morning.

Precious Crosby, 33, surrendered at a local police station around 9 a.m. Police had been searching for the driver of a white Jeep Cherokee that struck Apollo on Nov. 14 and fled the scene without stopping.

Apollo was in a crosswalk, walking home from school with his teenage sister, when Crosby allegedly ran a red light and hit him. His sister witnessed the crash.

Featured article

"It was horrific," Apollo’s stepmother told FOX 4. "All you saw was blood and everything on the ground. It was not good seeing your 13-year-old child laying on the concrete."

Surveillance footage from nearby businesses helped police locate a white Jeep Cherokee with damage in a nearby parking lot. Investigators linked the vehicle to Crosby, and a warrant for her arrest was issued on Nov. 19.

Crosby turned herself in six days later and is now charged with causing a collision resulting in death. She remains in custody at a Fort Worth jail.