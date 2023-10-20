Some of the best spots in the country for trick-or-treating this Halloween are in North Texas, according to a new report.

Instacart unveiled its top trick-or-treating zip codes and candies across the United States.

The online grocery delivery and pick-up service Instacart examined Halloween-related purchase data, crafting a custom Scare Score for every American zip code that placed an order for Halloween candy, decor and costume items in October 2022.

"For the first time ever, we're introducing a tool that lets you enter your zip code to discover your area’s ‘Scare Score,’ Laurentia Romaniuk, Instacart’s trends expert, said in a company blog post. "This score, determined by analyzing candy, costume, and decor purchases via Instacart, rates your community’s Halloween spirit — and shows the top candies in your zip code, so you know which treats your neighbors are most likely going to be handing out."

In this photo illustration a Instacart logo seen displayed on a smartphone with with fruits in a market in the background. (Credit: Thiago Prudencio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The new feature also allows users to pinpoint the places in the city with the highest Scare Scores – the ultimate trick-or-treating destinations.

"With this unique metric, we’ve also identified Halloween’s Best Haunts, a list of the top 10 zip codes boasting the highest Scare Scores — guaranteeing top-notch trick-or-treating experiences," Romaniuk continued.

The zip code 75205, which contains all of Highland Park and parts of University Park and Dallas finished number two on the list.

The 76092 zip code in Southlake finished fourth overall.

Prosper's zip code, 75078, was the only other North Texas city in the top 30. It finished 28th.

The top spot for trick-or-treating in the country was Lehi, Utah, according to the report.

Here are the top 10 zip codes on Instacart's list:

1. 84043 (Lehi, Utah)

2. 75205 (Highland Park, Texas)

3. 77024 (Houston, Texas)

4. 76092 (Southlake, Texas)

5. 84045 (Saratoga Springs, Utah)

6. 60606 (Chicago, Illinois)

7. 92223 (Beaumont, California)

8. 11530 (Garden City, New York)

9. 08057 (Moorestown, New Jersey)

10. 93536 (Lancaster, Georgia)

"So whether you find yourself in the picturesque landscapes of Utah or the sprawling Texan towns, you’re in for a Halloween treat," Instacart wrote.

You can explore your neighborhood’s Scare Score here .

Most popular Halloween candies in each US state

Instacart also recently revealed the top candy cravings among Americans — and it definitely contains chocolate-y dreams.

RELATED: Most popular Halloween candies, according to Instacart shopping data

"Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Peanut M&M's, and classic M&M's reaffirm their status as Halloween favorites among Americans coast to coast," Romaniuk told FOX Business.

"Hershey's Milk Chocolate and KitKat also secured places within the top 10, further underscoring the spell that chocolate casts on Halloween enthusiasts nationwide."

This story was reported from Los Angeles.