High-speed crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in Grand Prairie

The Brief A fatal, high-speed crash between a Corvette and a Dodge Ram occurred on Thursday evening on E. Main Street. The driver of the Corvette was pronounced dead at the scene; the Dodge Ram driver sustained minor injuries. The identity of the deceased driver has not yet been released, pending notification of their next of kin.



The Grand Prairie Police Department is investigating a fatal collision that occurred yesterday, Thursday, October 16th in the 3900 block of E. Main Street.

What we know:

A Corvette traveling west on Main Street at a high rate of speed collided with a Dodge Ram at approximately 6:00 P.M. The Dodge Ram was towing two vehicles while making a left turn when the Corvette crashed into it.

The driver of the Dodge Ram sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The driver and sole occupant of the Corvette succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by Grand Prairie Fire Department medics.

What we don't know:

The identity of the deceased will be released by the Dallas Medical Examiner's Office once next of kin has been notified.

What's next:

This collision remains under investigation.