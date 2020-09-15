High school in Keller ISD forced to return to remote learning due to quarantined teachers

It’s back home for students at one high school in north Fort Worth because of a sudden shortage of staff.

All students at Fossil Ridge High School in the Keller ISD will move to online-only learning for the next two weeks.

Keller ISD’s COVID-19 dashboard indicates there are 12 active cases of the virus at the school – 10 students and two employees.

But the district said several school employees were sent home Tuesday because they had close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result of quarantining those staff members, the high school is now short-staffed.

“While we have a small number of confirmed positive student and staff cases, it is our adherence to our safety protocols and quarantine guidelines that have left us short-staffed. We want to continue to provide our students with the most consistent educational experience without additional interruptions and be sure we are not overwhelming our employees remaining on campus,” Keller ISD said in a statement.

Students and teachers will have until Monday to get set up at home for remote learning. That’s when graded work will resume.

They'll be allowed to return to campus Sept. 30.

Keller ISD’s school year got underway three weeks ago.