'Help Me' Note: North Texas man pleads guilty to kidnapping 13-year-old girl who wrote escape note

A North Texas man accused of kidnapping a 13-year-old girl and taking her to Southern California has pleaded guilty to several charges.

An affidavit said Steven Sablan, of Cleburne, kidnapped the girl from San Antonio last year after he drove up next to her and threatened her.

Sablan has been in federal custody since July, when the 13-year-old girl was rescued after writing "help me" on a piece of paper and showing it to someone passing by.

Related article

Sablan has admitted to kidnapping and sexually assaulting the teenager.

A sentencing hearing was set for October 25.

Sablan will face a mandatory minimum of 20 years in federal prison and a maximum sentence of life.