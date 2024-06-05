Expand / Collapse search

H-E-B Chairman donates $20 million to Texas food banks

Published  June 5, 2024 4:16pm CDT
The CEO of the North Texas Food Bank said the number of people that the nonprofit is serving could fill Globe Life Field 16 times.

H-E-B Chairman Charles Butt is making a personal donation of $20 million to support 20 Texas food banks, including North Texas Food Bank and Tarrant Area Food Bank.

The donation went to food banks that are a part of Feeding Texas, the largest hunger-relief organization in Texas, reaching over five million Texans annually.

Texas is the second-most food insecure state, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Four million people experience food insecurity with 20 percent being children, according to Feeding Texas. 

Last year, H-E-B donated more than 33 million pounds of food through its Hunger Relief program. Overall, the program has donated over one billion pounds of food to 5,500 non-profit organizations in Texas and Mexico since 1982.