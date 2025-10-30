HazMat dispatched to Dallas apartment building after dangerous CO levels detected

article

The Brief Dallas firefighters and HazMat crews responded to the Davis Building in Oak Cliff after dangerous levels of carbon monoxide triggered alarms late Wednesday night. Investigators believe the CO gas was produced by gasoline-powered equipment used by construction crews laying concrete earlier in the day, which filtered into the building. Crews safely ventilated the building and allowed residents to return within two hours.



Hazardous materials (HazMat) crews were dispatched to the Davis Building in the Bishop Arts District after dangerous levels of carbon monoxide (CO) were detected late Wednesday night.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ HazMat Evacuation (Terry Van Sickle)

What we know:

Dallas firefighters responded to a carbon monoxide alarm at the Davis Building in the Oak Cliff area around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. First responders arrived to find residents evacuating the building as alarms sounded.

DFR HazMat crews confirmed dangerous CO levels inside the building. After ensuring all occupants were safely out, crews searched for the source.

Investigators believe the CO was produced by gasoline-powered equipment used by construction crews laying concrete earlier in the day. The gas likely filtered into the building, rising to a level high enough to trigger the alarms.

Crews ventilated each apartment unit and allowed residents to return to their homes approximately two hours later. No injuries were reported.

Why you should care:

This incident serves as a reminder of the critical importance of carbon monoxide alarms. Authorities noted that this modern building's alarms alerted residents to the CO threat before anyone became seriously ill. As residents begin to use heaters this winter season, authorities urge awareness of the potential risk posed by CO gas.