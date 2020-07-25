Hanna makes landfall as Category 1 hurricane

Hanna was upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane as it strengthened on its way towards the Texas coast, eventually making landfall on Padre Island, about 33 miles south of Corpus Christi at around 5 p.m. (CT).

The National Hurricane Center says the Hanna made landfall about 15 miles north of Port Mansfield with maximum winds of 90 mph.

At around 6:30 p.m. (CT), Hanna made its second landfall in eastern Kenedy County about 15 miles north-northwest of Port Mansfield.

Local officials are asking residents to stay home and ride out the storm but also be mindful of the COVID-19 pandemic.

FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Chelsea Andrews says that 6"-12" of rain is expected in South Texas and parts of Northern Mexico. Some areas could receive as much as 18" of rain.

A storm surge of three to five feet is possible along parts of the Texas coasts and other hazards with Hanna include flash flooding, some river flooding, large swells along the coast, and a few spin-up tornadoes.

Hanna formed in the Gulf of Mexico Thursday evening.

Tropical Storm Hanna in Gulf Coast

Some rain bands and thunderstorms from Hanna were already hitting sections of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama as Hanna churned in the gulf.

Significant rainfall is anticipated over the weekend and dangerous flash flooding is expected to be a widespread threat along sections of Texas.

Tropical Storm Hanna is the earliest eighth named storm on record, beating Tropical Storm Harvey’s record set in 2005, according to Phil Klotzbach, a meteorologist at Colorado State University specializing in hurricane forecasts.

The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center forecasted an above-average Atlantic Hurricane Season in its 2020 May outlook for the season. “That is exactly what has been taking place,” Dennis Feltgen, a meteorologist with NOAA and the National Hurricane Center, said.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June through November, and the first two months of the season are typically quite slow. But 2020 has proven to be active in the Atlantic, as seven named storms have already formed.

