I-820 toll lanes closed in Haltom City after crash kills 1, injures 4

article

The Brief One person died and four were injured in a Haltom City crash involving a car and truck. The car was found on fire under the trailer; four injured were treated at the scene. The cause of the crash and the identity of the deceased are currently unknown.



A crash involving a car and a truck pulling a trailer resulted in a death and several injuries Thursday evening in Haltom City.

Haltom City fatal crash

What we know:

Around 6:37 p.m., Haltom City Fire, Fort Worth EMS and Haltom City police responded to the crash near the 5400 block of the eastbound I-820 toll lanes.

The crash involved a passenger car and a truck pulling a gooseneck trailer, Haltom City Fire said in their release. The car was found to be on fire underneath the rear of the trailer.

One person was dead at the time officials arrived, and four others were injured. All four were treated and released from the scene, with none requiring an ambulance.

At the time of their report, Haltom City Fire said police and NTTA officials remained on scene to investigate. All eastbound toll lanes were closed, and around 9 p.m., Haltom City Fire said they would remain closed for several hours.

The latest:

A later update from the Haltom City Police Department said the crash is currently believed to have been caused by the passenger car, now known to be a Dodge Charger, possibly being driven at a high rate of speed.

The driver of the Charger, believed to be a man in his late 50s, appears to have attempted to change lanes. He then struck the trailer from behind, where it was sitting disabled on the left side of the road.

The driver of the truck was struck by flying debris and sustained minor injuries.

The police department's 10:15 p.m. release said the toll lanes were still closed for investigation.

What we don't know:

The identity of the person killed in the crash was not released.

No exact time estimate for reopening the lanes has been given.