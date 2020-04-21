H-E-B to extend temporary hours of operations, ease product limits on many items

H-E-B is expanding its temporary hours of operation for all stores across Texas starting Monday, April 27.

In a release, the company said all stores will open at 7 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. until further notice.

"With an improving supply chain and stronger product availability, our stores have the capacity to serve more customers throughout the day while providing the products they want at our everyday low prices," the release said. "Along with our new hours, we continue to ease product limits on many items and customers will start to notice many popular departments reopen, such as our bakery, deli and floral departments."

Most H-E-B pharmacies will continue to operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and their normal weekend hours.

H-E-B says their stores remain diligent in following the company's strict hygiene and sanitation measures and social distancing protocols. All employees in customer-facing roles are required to wear masks, including those in all roles that are in close contact as well as vendors.

Additional protective measures include Plexiglass partitions at all checkouts, metered entry, crowd control guidelines, deep cleaning and sanitizing of stores and hard surfaces as well as fuel stations throughout the day, and contactless H-E-B Curbside and Home Delivery to limit direct interaction. Employees are also directed to stay home if they feel ill.

"As we continue to monitor the spread of the pandemic, we are following guidance and advice from medical professionals and the CDC to make the best decisions regarding the health and safety of our Partners, customers and the communities we serve," the release said.

Currently, all Joe V’s Smart Shop locations are open daily from 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. Starting Monday, April 27, Central Market stores will change their store hours to 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Mi Tienda locations will update store hours to 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

H-E-B also says they have temporarily closed some of their restaurants so employees can assist customers in the stores. Flaming Bird, South Flo Pizza, Table 620, 3009, Oaks Crossing, The Roastery Meyerland and some True Texas BBQ locations will be closed until further notice.

The following True Texas BBQ locations are open daily for to-go orders only from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., or until they run out. All orders are to-go only and no alcohol, brewed tea or sauce pumps will be available.

Potranco & 1604 H‑E‑B plus! in San Antonio

Pleasanton H-E-B in Pleasanton

University Blvd. H-E-B in Odessa

Midland Loop 250 H-E-B in Midland

Located inside our convenience store at Bulverde and 1604 in San Antonio, True Texas Tacos and South Flo Pizza will have the following hours of operation:

True Texas Tacos – 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

South Flo Pizza – 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

All H-E-B convenience stores will have operating hours of 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day. We adjusted hours for H-E-B Fuel stations, which will open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day. All fuel pumps are open 24 hours for credit card purchases.

