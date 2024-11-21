H-E-B breaks ground on 3 new stores in DFW

article

The Brief H-E-B broke ground on Thursday on a new store in the Hurst-Euless-Bedford area. The popular grocery chain also broke ground on a store in Murphy on Tuesday. Construction on a shopping center featuring an H-E-B store in Forney began last week.



Three more H-E-B stores are coming to North Texas.

On Thursday, crews broke ground on a store just west of Highway 121 on Cheek-Sparger Road in Bedford.

"Some of you have shopped at an H-E-B. Many of you have not shopped at an H-E-B. But a lot of you know us from your college days down south. Or some of you, I heard, grew up in Corpus, so you’re ready for some tortillas to be here. Or you’ve been to San Antonio, or you’ve made the trek to our Collin County locations." said Mabrie Jackson, a spokeswoman for the company. "We cannot wait to get this store opened."

The new store will serve the Mid-Cities or Hurst-Euless-Bedford area.

Construction also began on Tuesday on a sixth store in Collin County.

This one will be located at FM 544 and McCreary Road in Murphy.

H-E-B already has stores in Plano, Allen, McKinney, and in two locations in Frisco.

And last week, there was a groundbreaking event for a new shopping center in Forney.

The Villages at Gateway will have an H-E-B grocery store, as well as restaurants and other retailers like Home Depot and Target.

It will serve one of the fastest-growing parts of North Texas.