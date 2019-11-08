Ground beef recalled after consumer finds plastic in product

article

A New Jersey company is recalling over 130,000 pounds of ground beef that they say may be contaminated with extraneous materials like plastic.

Rastelli Bros., Inc., which distributes products as Rastelli Foods Group, said it was alerted to the problem after a consumer called to complain.

Impacted products, which were produced from Oct. 3 through Oct. 15, 2019, and were shipped to distribution centers and retail locations in Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois and Maryland, have an establishment number “EST. 7877-A.”

One variety of the product is sold in 16-ounce vacuum-sealed packages labeled “NATURE’S RANCHER 100% GRASS FED ORGANIC GROUND BEEF 85 % LEAN, 15 % FAT” with case codes 9276, 9283, 9287 and 9288, with use or freeze by dates of 10/24/19, 10/31/19, 11/04/19, 11/07/19 and 11/11/19.

The other product is also sold in 16-ounce vacuum-sealed packages labeled “NATURE’S RANCHER 100% GRASS FED ORGANIC GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN, 7% FAT” with case codes 9276, 9283, 9287, or 9288, and use or freeze by dates of 10/24/19, 10/31/19, 11/04/19, 11/07/19 and 11/11/19.

While no injuries or adverse health reactions related to the recall have been reported, consumers are encouraged to throw the products away or return them to a place of purchase for a refund.

Those with additional questions are encouraged to contact Rastelli at (856) 803-1100.

