Grocery store gives out Mother’s Day meals

People lined up outside a grocery store in Irving Sunday to pick up Mother’s Day meals.

Employees at the Southwest Farmers Market handed out dozens of boxes. They included things for a family to make a meal together.

Dozens of volunteers came out to help.

“This time around, people lost their jobs. They’ve not been able to shop. Farmers Market has come out to give back to the community that we serve,” said Clovis Aghatise, the store’s general manager.

The Southwest Farmers Market in Houston and Austin also hosted Mother’s Day giveaways.