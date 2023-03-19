Expand / Collapse search

Driver killed in overnight T-bone crash in Grapevine

Grapevine
GRAPEVINE, Texas - A 30-year-old man was killed in a crash on Hwy 114 in Grapevine late Saturday night.

The wreck happened in the westbound lanes, just after 11 p.m.

Investigators found that the driver of a sedan struck a light pole, before overcorrecting and being T-boned by a pickup truck after crossing several lanes.

The driver of the sedan was trapped inside the vehicle. Crews tried to free him, but he was later pronounced dead. His name has not yet been released.

The driver of the pickup was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The highway was shut down for about five hours as police investigated the crash.