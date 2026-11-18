The Brief The long wait for Grand Theft Auto VI is nearly over: the highly anticipated sandbox shooter is expected to release on Thursday, November 19. To celebrate its release, several record stores in North Texas are holding listening parties on Wednesday for the album's official soundtrack the day before it and the game drops. A special edition vinyl release of the game's soundtrack will be available for preorder at the early listening parties.



Excited about Grand Theft Auto VI? You can get a sneak preview of the game's star-studded soundtrack at several North Texas music stores ahead of the game's release on Thursday.

Grand Theft Auto VI listening parties

Local perspective:

Grand Theft Auto VI, the long-anticipated next game in the series, is releasing on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on Thursday, November 19.

To celebrate the release of the game, several North Texas record stores are holding early listening parties on Wednesday for the album's soundtrack.

Here's where you can get a sneak preview of the tunes on Vice City's radio stations:

Stores will be offering giveaways and prizes to celebrate the release of the game. Most events start at either 6 p.m. or 7 p.m., according to social media.

A special-edition marbled pink and blue vinyl edition of the game's soundtrack will also be available for pre-order.

THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS - NOVEMBER 18: Promotional displays and storefronts in The Hague, Netherlands, showcase the anticipation for Grand Theft Auto VI on November 18, 2026. As the countdown reaches its final hours before the global midnight release, Expand

The music of Grand Theft Auto VI

Dig deeper:

Music has always been a huge part of the Grand Theft Auto series, and this game is no different.

The game's score was composed by French electronic duo Justice. The duo has released two teasers for the soundtrack in "Flower in a Hurricane" featuring Tame Impala, SZA and King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, and "Pusher" featuring Gestaffelstein.

Several other songs on the soundtrack have been released as well, with stars like Travis Scott, PinkPantheress, Yung Lean, and more being featured.

In-game radio stations will be hosted by artists such as Lana Del Rey, Bad Bunny, and Robyn.

Rockstar Games, the company behind Grand Theft Auto VI's development, is putting on a music festival in Miami on November 21 to celebrate the soundtrack and the game's release.

Related article

Big picture view:

Grand Theft Auto has been one of the most anticipated video games of all time. What was normally a pretty regular release schedule from the franchise’s start in 1997, the last game in the series was released 13 years ago with Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online. However, since 2013, rumors persisted of a new game, leaving fans having to wait.

Anticipation finally peaked in 2022 when Rockstar said the game was "well underway", later giving a 2025 release window. Further delays for a variety of unconfirmed reasons came in May 2025, dating the release for the following May, and yet another delay in November 2025 for a release late in the following year. As with many other pop culture moments, the delayed release even garnered a viral meme whenever a surprise or new product release for anything, it was always said the event happened "before we got GTA VI."

What they're saying:

"With every game we have released, the goal has been to try and exceed your expectations and Grand Theft Auto VI is no exception," the company said in a statement after their May 2025 delay. "We hope you understand we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve."

The excitement surrounding Grand Theft Auto VI extends well beyond the gaming community, with some analysts predicting the release could have a significant economic impact as millions of Americans prepare to take time off work to play.

According to the International Business Times, as many as 1.5 million Americans could call out sick or otherwise take the day off to play the game upon its release. Some estimates say it could cost the U.S. economy $1 billion in a single day, although that projection has not been independently verified.

Some members of the U.S. government are preparing for the potential lapse in workforce productivity. As a retention perk, the 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion in Fort Stewart, Georgia, is offering soldiers who sign their reenlistment contracts "a special 4 day pass" to give them time off to play the long-awaited Grand Theft Auto VI.

The excitement is already translating into major sales. According to Sensor Tower, which tracks gaming sales and digital market trends, estimated preorder revenue has reached $1.18 billion from 12.13 million copies sold as of the morning of Nov. 13.