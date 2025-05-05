Grand Prairie Police investigate crash that killed 2, injured 2 others

article

The Brief Grand Prairie Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed two and injured two others. Police say a pickup left the roadway and crashed into a tree on Sunday night. Police say speed and alcohol may have been factors in the crash.



The Grand Prairie Police Department is investigating a crash that killed two people and injured two others on Sunday night.

Fatal single-vehicle crash

What we know:

The crash happened at SE 8th Street and Teal Drive around 9:30 p.m.

According to police, the driver of a Ford pickup was heading south on SE 8th Street when the pickup lef the road and crashed into a trea near Teal Drive.

The driver and passenger of the pickup died at the scene.

Two other passengers in the pickup were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say speed and alcohol may have been factors in the crash.

What we don't know:

The names of the victims have not been released. The Dallas County Medical Examiner will release the names once next of kin are notified.

The crash is under investigation.