Gov. Abbott and Lt. Gov. Patrick take the oath of office for the 3rd time

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Lt. Governor Dan Patrick are set to take the oath of office at an inauguration ceremony scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. today.

Last night, Gov. Abbott tweeted his view from the podium adding, "Looking forward to sharing my vision for the Texas of tomorrow with all of you."

In 2015, Abbott talked about issues like transportation, water, and education. Then in 2019, he talked about advancing universities and minimizing property taxes.

He's dealt with an immediate crisis when he took office during his first two terms, but this time around it will be different. Plus, there's a $33 billion surplus.

At his inauguration today, we're expecting him to talk about reducing property taxes, giving parents more of a say in their children's education, and tackling progressive criminal justice policies in urban counties.

Democrats are hoping that the governor addresses school safety, Medicare expansion, and fixing the state's power grid.

Abbott has made himself a national figure by bussing migrants to cities with Democratic Party leadership such as New York, Chicago, and Washington, D.C. and many are wondering if he's planning to make a presidential run.

Abbott says he's been invited to events in states with early presidential contests but his team says he's focused on the legislative session.

Gov. Abbott is the fifth Texas governor elected to three terms following Allan Shivers, Price Daniel, John Connally and Rick Perry.

Rick Perry served the longest with a record of 14 years as governor.