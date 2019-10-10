Governor Abbott pens second letter to Mayor Adler concerning homeless

article

Governor Greg Abbott has penned a second letter to Austin Mayor Steve Adler about the homeless crisis.

In the letter, Governor Abbott writes that the City of Austin has faced "substantial public health and safety problems that must be addressed by the City Council." He states that repealing the camping ban has brought forth "human feces, hypodermic needles, mounds of garbage, and people living in unsanitary and inhumane conditions that could lead to an outbreak of communicable diseases."

Governor Abbott mentions Mayor Alder's response to his first open letter, saying that the Mayor publicly stated that if Austin Police Chief Manley needed anything to "just tell us what it is and we will do what we can to facilitate." According to the letter, Chief Manley has suggested that the camping ban should be reinstated and Governor Abbott agrees.

Governor Abbott states that the camping ban is not a "...total solution, but it is an essential part of demonstrating consequential improvement in the Austin homelessness crisis and the danger it poses to public health and safety."

Like his first open letter to Mayor Adler, Governor Abbott stated that something must be done by November 1.

"Absent steps like reinstating the camping ban, the State will have no option but to use state agencies and resources to achieve a similar result. I remain resolute in using state agencies to address this task if action is not taken by Austin by November 1." — Governor Greg Abbott

You can read the entire open letter to Austin Mayor Steve Adler below:

