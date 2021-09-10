Gov. Abbott in Houston to sign law that will fix 'state's broken bail system'

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is in the city of Houston Monday, where he is signing a bill into law that will fix "the state's broken bail system."

According to a press release, the governor is at the Bayou Events Center downtown to deliver remarks at the Safer Houston Summit before signing Senate Bill 6.

"Senate Bill 6, also known as the Damon Allen Act, will keep Texas communities safe and secure by prohibiting the release on personal bond of defendants charged with a violent offense or who are charged while released on bail," the release explains. "The bill also requires a defendant be granted or denied bail within 48 hours of their arrest and that a defendant's criminal history be examined before setting bail."

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.