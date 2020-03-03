GOP agitator makes board of education runoff

A man who has called President Donald Trump a child rapist and posts images of women's breasts on social media has advanced to a Republican primary runoff for a seat on the influential Texas State Board of Education.

Robert Morrow has long been a thorn for Texas Republicans with his outrageous behavior and provocative statements. He'll face either Lani Popp, a San Antonio area public school speech pathologist, or Inga Cotton, who heads a nonprofit that supports families choosing charter schools, in the May runoff for the central Texas district.

The 15-member board helps set policy and curriculum for the state's public school system.

--------- Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 7 Austin News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android ---------

Morrow's top campaign issue is to "impeach, convict and remove Donald Trump" and throw him in prison. In a primary guide prepared by the League of Women Voters, Morrow said he would eliminate a major source of public school funding, that high school students should be offered elective classes on the safe use of assault rifles, and senior girls should have classes on pole dancing.

Morrow embarrassed the GOP when he was elected chairman of the party in Travis County in 2016. He was forced to give up that position a few months later when he later filed to run for president.