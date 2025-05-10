Google reaches $1.4B settlement with Texas over claims of tracking, collecting private data

article

The Brief Google and Texas reached a $1.4 billion deal to settle a recent lawsuit. Texas claimed Google tracked and collected users' private data illegally. Google says the company had already changed some of the policies that were under scrutiny.



Google will pay Texas $1.4 billion to settle a 2022 lawsuit that claims the company collected users' private data without permission.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said the settlement is the largest amount won by any state in an agreement with Google over similar claims.

In 2022, Texas filed a lawsuit against Google, claiming that the company was "unlawfully tracking and collecting users’ private data." The claims were related to geolocation, incognito searches and biometric data.

The state claimed the search giant collected millions of biometric identifiers, like voices and face geometry, through apps like Google Photos.

Paxton's office called the alleged data collection "exploitation of the personal information of Texas" and claimed it violated the state's Capture or Use of Biometric Identifier Act.

"In Texas, Big Tech is not above the law." Paxton said in a statement. "For years, Google secretly tracked people’s movements, private searches, and even their voiceprints and facial geometry through their products and services. I fought back and won."

Google says that the agreement settles "old claims," some of which relate to product policies the company has already changed. The settlement does not require any new product changes, according to Google.

"We are pleased to put them behind us, and we will continue to build robust privacy controls into our services," said Google spokesperson José Castañeda.

Texas previously reached $700 million and $8 million settlements with Google over claims of "anticompetitive and deceptive trade practices." One of the claims said that the search giant had been stifling competition against its Android app store.

In 2024, Meta reached a $1.4 billion settlement with Texas over claims that it illegally used facial recognition software without Texans' consent.

The 2011 "tag suggestions" feature was specifically called out in the suit. Facebook would run photos uploaded to the site through its facial recognition software and suggested people to tag in photos.

Texas claimed the collection violated the state's Capture or Use of Biometric Identifier Act and the Deceptive Trade Practices Act.