Good Samaritan fatally struck after assisting another vehicle that had crashed in Dallas

article

A Good Samaritan was fatally struck by a vehicle overnight Friday after he assisted other people who were involved in a rollover crash.

The crash happened just after 12:45 a.m., in the 1700 block of Spur 408, near Mountain Creek Parkway in West Oak Cliff.

Dallas police said there was a single-vehicle rollover crash.

The Good Samaritan stopped and got out of his vehicle to help, and as he was returning to his vehicle, he was struck while crossing the roadway by a 23-year-old woman driving a black SRX Cadillac SUV.

After being struck, he was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The man’s name has not yet been released, and police said there have been no charges filed at this time.