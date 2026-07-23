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Gas leak in Arlington prompts police warning to avoid area

By
FOX 4
News
Published July 23, 2026 3:34 PM CDT
Published July 23, 2026 3:34 PM CDT
Gas leak reported in Arlington
Gas leak reported in Arlington

Gas leak reported in Arlington

SKY 4 was over the scene of a gas leak in an Arlington, Texas, neighborhood on July 23, 2026.

The Brief

    • A gas leak was reported Thursday afternoon on West Park Row Drive.
    • Police asked motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area.
    • The response was expected to last for at least three hours, police said.

ARLINGTON, Texas - A gas leak was reported in Arlington on Thursday afternoon.

What we know:

Police said the incident happened in a neighborhood near the corner of West Park Row Drive and South Bowen Road.

Video from SKY 4 showed construction crews and emergency vehicles in the area. Several streets appeared to be blocked to traffic.

What they're saying:

"Motorists and pedestrians are encouraged to avoid the area," Arlington police said in a post on X.

Atmos Energy said the response was expected to last at least three hours, according to police.

No injuries have been reported.

What we don't know:

The cause of the leak was not immediately released.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Arlington Police Department.

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