Gas leak in Arlington prompts police warning to avoid area

The Brief A gas leak was reported Thursday afternoon on West Park Row Drive. Police asked motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area. The response was expected to last for at least three hours, police said.



A gas leak was reported in Arlington on Thursday afternoon.

What we know:

Police said the incident happened in a neighborhood near the corner of West Park Row Drive and South Bowen Road.

Video from SKY 4 showed construction crews and emergency vehicles in the area. Several streets appeared to be blocked to traffic.

What they're saying:

"Motorists and pedestrians are encouraged to avoid the area," Arlington police said in a post on X.

Atmos Energy said the response was expected to last at least three hours, according to police.

No injuries have been reported.

What we don't know:

The cause of the leak was not immediately released.