Gas leak in Arlington prompts police warning to avoid area
ARLINGTON, Texas - A gas leak was reported in Arlington on Thursday afternoon.
What we know:
Police said the incident happened in a neighborhood near the corner of West Park Row Drive and South Bowen Road.
Video from SKY 4 showed construction crews and emergency vehicles in the area. Several streets appeared to be blocked to traffic.
What they're saying:
"Motorists and pedestrians are encouraged to avoid the area," Arlington police said in a post on X.
Atmos Energy said the response was expected to last at least three hours, according to police.
No injuries have been reported.
What we don't know:
The cause of the leak was not immediately released.
The Source: Information in this story came from the Arlington Police Department.