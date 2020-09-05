Garland police searching for missing 11-year-old girl

article

The Garland Police Department is seeking help from the public to find a missing 11-year-old girl.

Karen Morales was last seen at 9 p.m. Friday, walking in the 3300 block of West Walnut Street.

Police said it’s believed she was with a boy.

Morales, who is diagnosed with bipolar disorder, was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black pants, and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Garland PD at 972-485-4840.