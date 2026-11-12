Garland Police Boxing Gym coach arrested on child sexual assault charges
GARLAND, Texas - A coach at the Garland Police Boxing Gym has been arrested and accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old Garland ISD student.
Garland coach arrest
What we know:
On Wednesday, November 11, at around 7 a.m., a Garland Police School Resource Officer was contacted by school staff about allegations of a sexual assault by a 15-year-old student.
The alleged assault occurred at the student's residence.
After an investigation, Garland PD identified 42-year-old Agenis Apdul Santos had engaged in inappropriate sexual contact with the juvenile.
Santos was arrested on November 11 at his residence. He has been charged with indecency with a child by contact, a second-degree felony, and sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony.
Garland Police
Dig deeper:
Santos was employed as a coach at the Garland Police Boxing Gym prior to his arrest. He is no longer associated with the program.
Police confirmed the juvenile victim was not a member of the Garland Police Boxing Gym.
Garland PD says Santos was not employed by the department, and the boxing gym will be temporarily shut down.
What we don't know:
The identity of the juvenile victim or the nature of the alleged assault have not been made public.
What you can do:
If any parent believes their child may have been victimized, they are encouraged to contact the Garland Police Department at (972) 485-4840.
What's next:
Santos is detained at the Garland Detention Center, and his bond has not been set.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Garland Police Department.