Garland Police Boxing Gym coach arrested on child sexual assault charges

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The Brief Garland Police have arrested 42-year-old Agenis Apdul Santos and charged him with indecency with a child by contact and sexual assault of a child. Santos was arrested after a Garland Police School Resource Officer was contacted by school staff about a 15-year-old student's report of an alleged sexual assault at their residence. Santos was an active coach at the Garland Police Boxing Gym. He is no longer associated with the program, and his bond has not been set.



A coach at the Garland Police Boxing Gym has been arrested and accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old Garland ISD student.

Garland coach arrest

What we know:

On Wednesday, November 11, at around 7 a.m., a Garland Police School Resource Officer was contacted by school staff about allegations of a sexual assault by a 15-year-old student.

The alleged assault occurred at the student's residence.

After an investigation, Garland PD identified 42-year-old Agenis Apdul Santos had engaged in inappropriate sexual contact with the juvenile.

Santos was arrested on November 11 at his residence. He has been charged with indecency with a child by contact, a second-degree felony, and sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony.

Garland Police

Dig deeper:

Santos was employed as a coach at the Garland Police Boxing Gym prior to his arrest. He is no longer associated with the program.

Police confirmed the juvenile victim was not a member of the Garland Police Boxing Gym.

Garland PD says Santos was not employed by the department, and the boxing gym will be temporarily shut down.

What we don't know:

The identity of the juvenile victim or the nature of the alleged assault have not been made public.

What you can do:

If any parent believes their child may have been victimized, they are encouraged to contact the Garland Police Department at (972) 485-4840.

What's next:

Santos is detained at the Garland Detention Center, and his bond has not been set.