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Garland Police Boxing Gym coach arrested on child sexual assault charges

By
FOX 4
Garland
Published November 12, 2026 8:41 PM CST
Published November 12, 2026 8:41 PM CST
article

Agenis Apdul Santos, 42 (Garland Police)

The Brief

    • Garland Police have arrested 42-year-old Agenis Apdul Santos and charged him with indecency with a child by contact and sexual assault of a child.
    • Santos was arrested after a Garland Police School Resource Officer was contacted by school staff about a 15-year-old student's report of an alleged sexual assault at their residence.
    • Santos was an active coach at the Garland Police Boxing Gym. He is no longer associated with the program, and his bond has not been set.

GARLAND, Texas - A coach at the Garland Police Boxing Gym has been arrested and accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old Garland ISD student.

Garland coach arrest

What we know:

On Wednesday, November 11, at around 7 a.m., a Garland Police School Resource Officer was contacted by school staff about allegations of a sexual assault by a 15-year-old student.

The alleged assault occurred at the student's residence.

After an investigation, Garland PD identified 42-year-old Agenis Apdul Santos had engaged in inappropriate sexual contact with the juvenile.

Santos was arrested on November 11 at his residence. He has been charged with indecency with a child by contact, a second-degree felony, and sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony.

Garland Police

Dig deeper:

Santos was employed as a coach at the Garland Police Boxing Gym prior to his arrest. He is no longer associated with the program.

Police confirmed the juvenile victim was not a member of the Garland Police Boxing Gym.

Garland PD says Santos was not employed by the department, and the boxing gym will be temporarily shut down.

What we don't know:

The identity of the juvenile victim or the nature of the alleged assault have not been made public.

What you can do:

If any parent believes their child may have been victimized, they are encouraged to contact the Garland Police Department at (972) 485-4840.

What's next:

Santos is detained at the Garland Detention Center, and his bond has not been set.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Garland Police Department.

GarlandCrime and Public Safety