Garland police arrest chase suspects, including man hiding in storm drain

Garland police arrested three suspects who tried to run from officers. One of them also tried to hide in a storm drain.

Lt. Pedro Barineau with the Garland Police Department said the men allegedly stole a trailer around noon Wednesday.

Officers spotted the trailer and tried to stop the three suspects in a truck. They took off and led police on a short chase.

The suspects went to the Oak Creek Apartments near Medina and Los Rios drives in Garland. They tried to steal a man’s car but it wouldn’t start.

Officers caught up to two of the suspects at the apartment complex. The third tried to fire a gun and barricaded himself inside a drainage pipe in the area.

Barineau said the SWAT team convinced him to eventually come out and surrender peacefully.

No one was hurt during the ordeal.