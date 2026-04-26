Garland man charged with murder following fatal domestic shooting

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The Brief Garland police arrested 26-year-old Herman Resendiz-Velez after a fatal domestic shooting late Saturday night. The victim, an unidentified woman, was found with a gunshot wound in a Rosewood Hills Drive home and later died at a hospital. The investigation remains active, and the suspect is currently being held without bond at the Garland Detention Center.



A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder following a fatal domestic shooting late Saturday night, according to the Garland Police Department.

Garland fatal shooting

What we know:

Officers were called to a report of a domestic dispute involving a weapon at 11:45 p.m. at a home in the 800 block of Rosewood Hills Drive. When they arrived, police found a woman unresponsive in a bedroom with an apparent gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she later died. Her identity is being withheld pending notification of her next of kin.

Investigators determined that the woman was at the home with Herman Resendiz-Velez, who lived at the location. Police allege that during an altercation, Resendiz-Velez shot the woman.

Resendiz-Velez was taken into custody and remains held at the Garland Detention Center. No bond has been set at this time.

Police said the investigation into the shooting remains active.