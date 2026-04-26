Garland man charged with murder following fatal domestic shooting
GARLAND, Texas - A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder following a fatal domestic shooting late Saturday night, according to the Garland Police Department.
Garland fatal shooting
What we know:
Officers were called to a report of a domestic dispute involving a weapon at 11:45 p.m. at a home in the 800 block of Rosewood Hills Drive. When they arrived, police found a woman unresponsive in a bedroom with an apparent gunshot wound.
The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she later died. Her identity is being withheld pending notification of her next of kin.
Investigators determined that the woman was at the home with Herman Resendiz-Velez, who lived at the location. Police allege that during an altercation, Resendiz-Velez shot the woman.
Resendiz-Velez was taken into custody and remains held at the Garland Detention Center. No bond has been set at this time.
Police said the investigation into the shooting remains active.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Garland Police Department.